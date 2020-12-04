1/1
Samuel Benjamin "Sam" Edwards Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL "SAM" EDWARDS, JR. Samuel Benjamin Edwards, Jr. 68, of Shallotte died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. Sam was born January 29, 1952, son of the late Samuel Benjamin Edwards, Sr. and Bonnie Stanley Edwards. He was a member of Shallotte Masonic Lodge #727 A.F. & A. M. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and "tinkering" with anything, whether broken or not. Sam loved a Wendy's frosty and could be seen several times a day at the drive thru. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He was preceded in death by two children, Samuel Edwards, III and Sammy Gail Edwards; sister, Olga Smith; and one grandson, Blake Edwards. Survivors include his wife, Theresa Baines Edwards of Shallotte; three children, Nadean Bryant and husband Randall of Houston, Texas, Shannon Edwards of Little River, and Shamie Robertson of Shallotte; brother, Woody Edwards of Ash; sisters Cynthia King and husband Phillip of Shallotte and Vanessa Stanley and husband Kerry of Delaware; and seven grandchildren, Micheal, Alexander, Ian, Chloe, Andrew, Joshua, and Kendall. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mintz Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded by Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M. Reverend Christian Williams and Reverend Jerry Sellers are officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1pm until 2pm at the cemetery. Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved