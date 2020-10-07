SAMUEL "SAM" JOHN WOOD Sam was 85 years old when he left us on Monday morning, October 5, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington. Samuel John Wood was born on July 2, 1935 in Holdenville, OK, to Herman Lee Wood and Grace Turner Wood, both who have preceded Samuel in death. Upon graduating from high school, Sam joined the US Marine Corps and spent the next 20 years serving his country. He served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam Era, and in Japan, retiring with the rank of Captain. In the military Sam learned computer programing which he continued in civilian life. After completing his military career, Sam and Christine spent the next 20 years working and serving the youth at Boys and Girls Home in Lake Waccamaw. After traveling the world as a marine, Sam and Christine settled in Hampstead, NC. There they found their church home, Blakes Chapel Advent Christian Church, where they both have been faithful servants of the Lord. What a giving and serving life Sam lived. Sam was a man of honor who was a devoted husband and a wonderful granddaddy. He was an avid reader, loved books, and a wealth of information willing to share. We are blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from Sam during his 85 years, among them are: to give of one's self and leave the world a better place. Left to cherish Sam's memory is his wife of 35 years, Christine Lee Wood; his grandchildren, Christopher Dail (Amy) and Marty Dail; great grandchildren, Kristin Jackson (Warren), Priscilla Dail, Ariel Dail, Zoey Dail, and Makayla Dail; great great grandchildren, Novalee and Hayden; sisters, Ruth Ann Wood and Susan Wood; brothers, Don Wood and Phillip Wood; and many extended family and friends. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, 88 Blakes Chapel Road, Hampstead with The Reverend Steve Spearing officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
