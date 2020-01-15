Home

Samuel Joseph (Joey) Long Jr.

Samuel Joseph (Joey) Long Jr. Obituary
SAMUEL JOSEPH (JOEY) LONG, JR. Mr. Samuel Joseph (Joey) Long, Jr. age 58, died Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in New Hanover County and was preceded in death by his parents. Joey was a retired bridge tender for CSX Railroad and a roofer by trade. He was a member at Riley's Creek Baptist Church. Surviving are his two children, Amanda Brewer and Chase (husband) and Daniel Long, brother - Greg Long, nieces and nephew and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Riley's Creek Baptist Church, Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 with Reverend Jim Herchenhahn officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be given to Riley's Creek Baptist Men, 19845 NC-210, Rocky Point, NC 28457.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 15, 2020
