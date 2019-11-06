|
SAMUEL PAUL "SAMMY" COSTNER, JR SNOW HILL: Mr. Samuel Paul "Sammy" Costner, Jr, age 78, passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at his home. A native of Pender County, Sammy was born September 27, 1941, the son of Samuel Paul and Vivian Lee Costner. Sammy grew up in Hampstead, North Carolina, and worked in the seafood business there until he met and married Charlotte Cunningham from Snow Hill. Upon their marriage, Sammy moved to Greene County where he farmed and worked with Greene County Animal Control until his retirement. An outdoors man and avid hunter, Sammy's career with animal control was a natural fit. Sammy was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean conflict. Sammy is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Cunningham Costner of the home; sisters, Sandra Mercer and husband, Steve of Fayetteville, Sharon Stacey of White Lake and Sonya Fincher of Perry, Florida; brother-in-law, Allen Cunningham and wife, Joyce of Goldsboro; sister-in-law, Annette Cunningham of Hampstead; and several nieces and nephews of the Costner and Cunningham families. Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Thursday, November 7, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Danny Justice and Pastor David Sawyer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Community Home Care and Hospice, 115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019