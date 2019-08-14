|
SANDRA HARRISON IHLY Sandra Harrison Ihly, 80 of Pittsboro passed away at her home on August 11, 2019. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, caregiver, friend and artist. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard L. Ihly. She is survived by 2 brothers D. Wayne Harrison (Anne) of Charlotte, and John R. Harrison (Leslie) of Hattiesburg, MS; daughter Kim LaFreniere of Weld Maine, Son Kurt Ihly (Lisa) of Raleigh; 4 grandchildren Trish Ihly Wilson (Micah) of Mebane, Bo Ramsay of Cary, Kaitlyn Marie Ihly of Raleigh, and Lake Ihly of Raleigh; 1 great grandchild Roman Ihly Wilson of Mebane. Lastly, but most importantly, she is survived by her loyal companion "Murphy". In keeping with Sandy's wishes, the family will hold a private gathering. Those wanting to celebrate her life can make a gift in her memory to Habitat for Humanity 467 West St, Pittsboro, NC 27312 Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com Arrangements by Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation in Pittsboro, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 14, 2019