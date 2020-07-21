1/
Sandra Howard King
SANDRA HOWARD KING Passed away July 20, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Services will be private. Atlantic Cremation Service

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atlantic Cremation Service - Wilmington
3132 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 799-5460
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May the love of of friends and family; and the happy memories carry you through the days ahead.
Jenny King
Friend
July 22, 2020
My mother will be dearly missed by her 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Mimi you were one of a kind. We will think about you every day. Thank you for your devotion to your family and grandchildren. I know you are spreading your wings in heaven.
Shelly King Blanchard
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Shelly King Blanchard
Family
July 21, 2020
Sandra's (Sue) were a joy to help take care of we had many many conversations about her family which she love very much to be in her present you felt the love she had for so many people. I will miss my friend all I can say is that she not in anymore pain sleep on Sue. Love you much Etta
Etta Brown
Friend
