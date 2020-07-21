May the love of of friends and family; and the happy memories carry you through the days ahead.
Jenny King
Friend
July 22, 2020
My mother will be dearly missed by her 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Mimi you were one of a kind. We will think about you every day. Thank you for your devotion to your family and grandchildren. I know you are spreading your wings in heaven.
Shelly King Blanchard
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Sandra's (Sue) were a joy to help take care of we had many many conversations about her family which she love very much to be in her present you felt the love she had for so many people. I will miss my friend all I can say is that she not in anymore pain sleep on Sue. Love you much Etta
Etta Brown
Friend
