SANDRA JOHNSON FREEMAN On November 14, 2020 Sandra Freeman, aka "Nanny", peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones. Sandra was known for her feisty and powerful presence. Though short in stature, she was full of personality. Her opinion was never unknown and her family and friends will surely miss her unfiltered humor. Born December 16, 1943 in Cowpens SC, Sandra Johnson Freeman was daughter to the late SN and Ollie Mae Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Robert Freeman, her two children, Robin Freeman Jones (Roger) of Hampstead NC, and Steve Freeman (Lisa) of Colonial Heights VA, her four grandchildren, Caitlin Kuperus (Jesse), Hilary Steinkamp (Michael), Berkeley Freeman and Kevin Freeman; and her three great-grandchildren, Jones and Avett Kuperus and Abraham Steinkamp. She is also survived by her three cherished sisters, Mary Quinn, Katie Lowe, and Cheryl Blackwell of Spartanburg SC ((numerous nephews and nieces)). She is proceeded in death by four siblings Clarence Johnson, Genelle McClellan, Leon Johnson and Larry Johnson. Sandy loved traveling. She and her husband visited all 50 states. She also loved cooking for her family, and was well known for making the best biscuits and for her infamous peanut butter cake. She will be greatly missed by all. There will always be a void in the fabric of our family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor Dodd Mays and Rev. Vance Midgett officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park, Hampstead NC. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com