|
|
SANDRA JUNE HICKMAN Sandra June Hickman (Reynolds), 76, went home to her Heavenly Father Monday September 23, 2019. Born in Andrews, NC June 29, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Nathan and Hazel Reynolds. Also remembered is her infant daughter Kimberly, sister Sue (West), brother Bill Reynolds and son in law Franklin (Banky) Minges. Surviving is her beloved husband of 58 years Bobby Hickman, three loving daughters; Michelle Minges (William Thomas), Susan Willis (Charles), Debra Hodges (Bryan). Also, three grandchildren, Kimberly, Bryce, and Alex Hodges. Along with sister Reba Conell (Richard), several nieces and nephews, and life-long friend Dorothy Clemmons. Sandy loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, reading and being active in her church. A memorial service will be held Thursday September 26, 2019 4:00pm Freedom Baptist Church, 802 North College Road, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. To honor the memory of Sandra, please consider a donation to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation via www.tmcfunding.com. The family would like to thank the loving staffs at Elderhaus, the Betty H. Cameron Woman's and Children's Hospital and Carolina Pines Nursing Home. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019