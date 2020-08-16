1/1
Sandra Kay Hanks Gholson
1944 - 2020
PADGETT FUNERAL HANKS & CREMATION SERVICES Sandra Kay Hanks Gholson of River Landing, Wallace, N.C. died on Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, while at home with her family. Sandy was born in Chicago, IL, on March 18, 1944, to Clarence Charles Hanks and Anna Louise Van Hyning Hanks. She lived in Bismarck, ND and Arlington, VA. Sandy attended Radford College until marrying Don Gholson and moving to Huntsville, AL, where she completed her studies at Athens College with a BS in Education. She later earned a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Sandy taught math and science in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia, where she completed thirty years in the Fairfax County Public Schools teaching math in the Lake Braddock Secondary School before retiring and moving to Wallace. Sandy was the proud mother of Elizabeth Anne Gholson and Maj. Stephen Patrick Gholson, USMC, RET., and her two grandchildren, Maria Gholson, a senior at UNC Chapel Hill and Donald II, a junior at ECU. Sandy enjoyed travel, especially in her RV and was a golfer and an avid quilter. Funeral services are at Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 16th.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services
401 W Main St
Wallace, NC 28466
9102853309
