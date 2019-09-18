|
|
SARA "SALLY" BARTO MOORE Sara "Sally" Barto Moore, 95, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1924 in Elizabethville, PA, to the late Emily and Robert E. Barto. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Horace G. Moore, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Horace G. Moore III (Ellen) of Virginia and Dr. Robert M. Moore (Leslie) of Wilmington; her daughter, Dr. Rebecca R. Moore of Raleigh; her grandchildren Jayne Moore Cox, Elizabeth Moore Hammond, Sara Moore Mathis, David M. Moore, Andrew M. Moore, and Scott M. Moore, and 13 great-grandchildren. Sara graduated from Goucher College and moved to Wilmington in 1953 with Horace, where he opened a surgery practice. She played first violin in the Wilmington String Quartet for many years, and also played violin in the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge. She was devoted to her family and animals. A service will be held at Andrews Market Street Chapel, at 2 pm, on Thursday, September 19, and a graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery on Saturday, September 21, at 2 PM. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Woods at Holly Tree and Martha's Adult Care for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the AKC Canine Health Foundation, PO Box 900061, Raleigh, NC 27675 or online at www.akcchf.org; or to the NC Symphony at ncsymphony.org/donate/. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 18, 2019