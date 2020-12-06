SARAH ELIZABETH JONES Sarah Elizabeth Jones (nee Pate) passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington, NC on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her brother, Bill Pate of Tampa, FL; her sister, Judy Kitts of Memphis, TN; nieces, Angela Pate of Boone, NC, Lesley Kitts-Knight of Salt Lake City, UT and her nephew, Logan Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; her father, Herbert Pate, of Atlantic Beach, NC and her mother, Sarah Pate, of Raleigh, NC. Originally from Kinston, NC, Beth lived in Raleigh for many years where she was involved in numerous arts and civic activities. She has lived in Wilmington since 2006, where she served as a member of the board of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and supported local organizations serving women in crisis. Among her many loves were boating, reading, music, and caring for her cocker spaniels. The family is grateful for the loving care she received from Karen Sylvain, Vera Hamilton, Chrissy Horrell, and her lifelong friend Brenda Simpson. Because of Covid19, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401), The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PO Box 96929 ,Washington, DC 20090-6929), or the charity of your choice
