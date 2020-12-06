1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Jones
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARAH ELIZABETH JONES Sarah Elizabeth Jones (nee Pate) passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington, NC on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her brother, Bill Pate of Tampa, FL; her sister, Judy Kitts of Memphis, TN; nieces, Angela Pate of Boone, NC, Lesley Kitts-Knight of Salt Lake City, UT and her nephew, Logan Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; her father, Herbert Pate, of Atlantic Beach, NC and her mother, Sarah Pate, of Raleigh, NC. Originally from Kinston, NC, Beth lived in Raleigh for many years where she was involved in numerous arts and civic activities. She has lived in Wilmington since 2006, where she served as a member of the board of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and supported local organizations serving women in crisis. Among her many loves were boating, reading, music, and caring for her cocker spaniels. The family is grateful for the loving care she received from Karen Sylvain, Vera Hamilton, Chrissy Horrell, and her lifelong friend Brenda Simpson. Because of Covid19, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401), The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PO Box 96929 ,Washington, DC 20090-6929), or the charity of your choice. You may submit memories or condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved