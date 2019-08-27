|
|
SAUD "SAM" M. TANBOUZ (April 17, 1950 - August 21, 2019) On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a long illness, Saud "Sam" Mahmoud Tanbouz, 69, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully in his home. Sam was born on April 17, 1950, in Tulkarem, Jordan to Mahmoud and Amneh (Jarrod) Tanbouz. After coming to United States in 1976, Sam received an engineering degree from Oklahoma State University and married his college sweetheart, Micki Lynn Shaw. They raised one son, Adam, and one daughter, Summer. Sam practiced civil engineering for 33 years, overseeing the construction of buildings for several military bases, including those in Robins Air Force Base, Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point, and New River Marine Corp Air Station. Additionally, he was responsible for the construction of such buildings as elementary schools, Cape Fear Community College, and a correctional facility. In addition to his career, Sam's greatest joy in life was providing for and spending time with his family and friends. To his delight, he welcomed his first grandson into the world in 2015. He enjoyed helping others, and many remember him fondly for helping them in times of need. Sam was easy to please with the simple things; a charcoal-grilled steak, strong coffee, watching the Dallas Cowboys play football, and tinkering with gadgets always put a smile on his face. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Micki, their children, Adam and Summer, his grandson, Taj, three brothers, Shawqi, Dawoud, and Hussam, three sisters, Wajiha, Seham, and Jamila, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched. The family held private services in Dallas, Texas on August 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Duke Health in support of the Lung Transplant Director's Fund to further education and research on Pulmonary Fibrosis. Please mail checks to Duke Health Development, ATTN: Sally Schatz, 300 W. Morgan St. Ste #1200, Durham, NC 27701 or visit https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth?designation=3918709 to make a secure gift online.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2019