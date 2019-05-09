|
SAVANNAH PAIGE WARD Savannah Paige Ward, 26, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 4, 1992, the daughter of Harold and Jade Ward of Wilmington. In addition to her parents Savannah is also survived by her son, Gabriel Tozour, and her daughter Elena Tozour; the children's father, Zach Tozour; and the children's paternal grandparents, Jackie and Dan Tozour; as well as a close family friend, Ronald Floyd. Savannah was a loving daughter and mother. Always insightful and smart, she was beautiful both inside and out. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Andrews Market Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 11 at Andrews Market Chapel with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019