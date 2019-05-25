|
|
SCARLETT VIVIAN FUTCH Scarlett Vivian Futch passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, following a courageous battle with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. She was born on September 8, 1979, in Wilmington, NC to Clyde Futch, Jr. and Lark Bollin Futch, who remain in Wilmington. Scarlett lived a full life, which included visits to her beloved Wrightsville Beach. She was involved in community theatre, Thalian's Children's Theatre, performing since the age of 12. She excelled in dance (Tina Delconte Poteat), piano, (Jane Davis), voice, (Julie Poole), and education. Scarlett attended Hoggard High School, where she active with the Hoggard Theatre Dept. under the direction of Lucille McIntyre. She graduated high school, in 1997, at the University of N. C. School of the Arts, in Winston Salem, where she was Valedictorian, receiving a major in Drama. Scarlett graduated from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, in 2001, with a B. F. A. In Dramatic Arts, where she maintained a 3.5 GPA. After returning to Wilmington, Scarlett received a Master's Degree in Education, (K-6), She possessed a passion for helping children learn. She tutored privately and taught school at Snipes Elementary. Scarlett starred in a locally filmed police drama, "Port City, P. D".as well as "Hollywood East". She was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church. Scarlett and her family kindly request any memorials or donations be made to The Ehlers Danlos Society, P.O. Box 87463, Montgomery Village, Maryland 20886. A memorial service will be announced.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 25, 2019