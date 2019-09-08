|
|
SCOT DONALD "J. D." ANDREWS James Donald (J.D.) Causey, was born in Wilmington, NC on December 17, 1928 and died on September 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was the son of the late Carl Causey and Lylmae Simpson Causey. He and his wife Naomi owned Causey's Garden Center for 20 years. He was a former Superintendent of Parks and the City Arborist for the City of Wilmington for several years before that. J.D. was a former Wilmington City Councilman and served on the Wilmington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. He served on the Board of Directors of International Garden Centers, the Board of Governors for the American Association of Nurserymen, the Board of Directors of the NC Landscape Contractors Association, and was president of the Garden Centers of America. He was the Organization Chairman for the development and design of the New Hanover County Arboretum and served on the UNC Wilmington Arboretum Committee. He was also a former trustee for Cape Fear Community College and a member of the Hanover Seaside Club. J.D. was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he and Naomi were married in 1954. There, he served on the board of Deacons, was a former choir member, and served on the building and grounds committee. His passion for his life's work showed in the design, construction and planting of the First Presbyterian Church Biblical Garden. He earned his BS, MBA, and Ph.D. from California Coast University and was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Army. J.D. is survived by his wife Naomi M. Causey, daughters Debi R. Causey, Brenda C. Motley and husband J. Keith Motley, grandchildren Allison M. Maginnis and husband Grant Maginnis, Travis O. Motley, and Tylar E. Causey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church. Please send contributions for the Biblical Garden to First Presbyterian Church at 125 S. Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019