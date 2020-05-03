|
SCOTT DOUGLAS LOONEY Scott Douglas Looney, 19, of Wilmington, NC passed away Friday, April, 24, 2020. He was born October 3, 2000, in Charlotte, NC. Scott is the beloved son of Elisabeth Stewart Looney and fiancé Ron Antonucci and Mark Douglas Looney and devoted brother of Jack Looney and girlfriend Julia Rose. Scott was preceded in death by his loving grandfather, Ronald Eksten, and is survived by grandparents Bonnie Eksten (Wilmington, NC) and Mary Ann and Doug Looney (Boulder, CO). He is also survived by Uncle Robert Eksten (Charlotte, NC) Aunt Shannon and Fred Ulbrick (Fairfield, CT), and cousins, extended family and friends across the country and in Viet Nam. Scott came into the world larger than life at 9 and 1/2 pounds and continued to live a large, full, rich life during his short time on Earth. He did more in his 19 years than many do in a lifetime. He travelled the world and spent time working with his Dad in Viet Nam, Cambodia, India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. He explored Thailand on motorbike, dove off the coast of Perth, helicoptered over the Napali Coast in Hawaii, went salmon fishing in Alaska and dune-buggy running in the Arizona desert. He caught big fish in the gulf stream, wrestled an octopus into submission and changed a flat tire deep in the Everglades. But even as far as he traveled, Scott loved America the most and thought southeastern North Carolina was the prettiest place on Earth. And that was because it is his home and represented all things he loved: family, Sunday dinners, friends, bonfires, dirt-bike riding, fishing and Hoggard football. Scott loved his best friend Jarvis Harris and together they laughed and shared hopes, dreams and their faith. They played on opposing teams but always rooted for each other. Scott lived large in every sport he played, from his days as a soccer player with Coach Pat, to Halo Hoops, ice hockey, track, weight lifting and football. He loved being a Hoggard Viking football player, working out in the weight room, winning back-to-back division titles and beating the cross-town rival team twice (sorry, Jarvis!). His coaches were like parents to him, especially Craig Underwood. He was proud to play in the East-West All Star game but even happier that his coach was recognized and got to coach him one last time. Scott will be missed because he was so giving, so generous, so kind, so goofy, so loud; incredibly funny and so fun to be with. To honor Scott's memory, please love your momma; be proud, protective and sweet to your brother; work hard at any task - even if it is changing grease traps at a fast food restaurant; love America; be a loyal friend; play a sport just so you can be part of a team; when your dad wants to hangout, make time; believe in God, and be fully engaged in life. If you are moved to make a donation in Scott's name, please make donations to: Hoggard Stadium Fund/Weight Room Project c/o Hoggard High School Football Program, 4305 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28403. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, we will hold a celebration of life later this summer. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020