Scott Ellison Avent

Scott Ellison Avent Obituary
SCOTT ELLISON AVENT Age 47, died February 23rd after a massive heart attack. Survivors include son Ryker, parents Don and Joyce, brother Thad of Raleigh, sister-in-law Jeme and niece Bleu. Scott graduated from Apex High School and UNCW in Business Finance. He owned Avent Appraisals, Inc in Wilmington. He enjoyed his son Ryker and his many friends and playing volleyball at Capt. Bills. The family thanks the staff at NHRMC and especially Dr. Blair
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019
