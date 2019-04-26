|
SCOTT LENARD ROMBLAD Scott Lenard Romblad, 66, formerly of Wilmington, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in Lexington, NC. He was born October 9, 1952, in Woonsocket, RI, to the late Leonard Harold Romblad and Weltha Walling Romblad. Scott was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a master of all trades and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jerri Romblad and a sister, Nancy Caposto. Survivors include his sons, Jason Romblad and his wife, Katrina of Lexington, NC and Nathan Romblad and his wife Emily of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Olivia and Elise Romblad; two brothers, Ronald Romblad and Randall Romblad; one sister, Robin Romblad and his beloved dog, Shadow. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC. The family will receive visitors one-hour prior beginning at 1pm. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019