|
|
SCOTT TIGANELLA With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Scott Michael Tiganella, age 51, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, Dec 2nd, 2019. Scotty will be missed every day by his father, John Sr., his Mother, Elaine, brother John Jr., his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many, many great friends. Scotty was a very good baseball player and always did well in sports! His love of Ford Mustangs was his greatest passion, owning several, right up till he passed away. He moved to South Eastern North Carolina following his parents and became proficient in the heating and air trade. He was great at turning wrenches and always did well at it. There will be a Memorial get-together, in his honor on Sunday, the Eighth of December at Andrews Mortuary At 4108 S College Road, Wilmington NC. The Family will meet friends at 1:30 with the memorial starting a 2 pm on Sunday, the 8th December. Speakers are welcome. No Flowers Please Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 5, 2019