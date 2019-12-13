|
|
SCOTT WAYNE WALKER 5/3/1969 - 12/9/2019 Scott Wayne Walker, age 50, passed away at home on December 9, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1969 to Wayne Walker of Eden, NC, and Cindy George Walker of Wilmington. He graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC (1987), and then attended the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he earned a BA in Criminal Justice (1991), and was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. Scott began his career with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office where he discovered his life's work and passion of training and partnering with canine personnel. He was awarded Officer of the Year in 1994, and eventually transferred to Vice & Narcotics with his canine, where he became Lieutenant Assistant Division Commander. Scott expanded his work with Canine Enforcement, Inc. and Orchard Knoll Kennel International, where he selected and trained dogs for a variety of jobs in State and Federal Agencies, and in support of U.S. Military operations and our allies overseas. Scott loved his dogs, this nation, and our military, and many times put himself in harm's way in the service thereof. Scott's friends remember him as the consummate gentleman with impeccable manners, generously offering kind words and deeds to all who knew him. He cherished time spent with friends old and new if only for the chance to boast of his greatest pride, his son Jackson. Among Scott's survivors are his son Jackson Walker, 17, of Hampstead NC, his mother, Cindy George Walker of Wilmington, his miniature dachshunds Rosie and Blueberry, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Walker, and his beloved K-9 partners Ringo and Brando. A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, December 17, at 1:00 PM at Wilmington Funeral Chapel, 1535 South 41st Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403. Coastal Cremations of Wilmington is serving the family. Flowers can be sent to the Wilmington Funeral Chapel listed. Memorial donations can be made to either New Hanover County Animals Services Unit and/or Pender County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019