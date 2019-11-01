|
|
SEAN ALAN EVANS, 51, of Raleigh, NC passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, unexpectedly in Wilmington, NC. Sean was born on April 14, 1968 in Lumberton, NC. Son of the late Tomilee Fulk Evans and Sandy Autry Evans, Sean loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed by his loving siblings, Nick Evans (Leslie) of Fairmont, NC and LeSan Evans of Lexington, SC, his beloved nieces, Emilee Evans Gibson (Cody) and Rylee Page, and his three loving nephews, Thomas, Nicholas and Lincoln. Sean grew up in Fairmont, NC working on his father's farm where his outstanding work ethic was fostered. After he graduated from Pee Dee Academy, he attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where he studied business. For many years after college, he lived in Wilmington where he made many life long friends and found great enjoyment and solace at Wrightsville Beach. Upon relocating for his career, Sean found a new home close to downtown Raleigh, where he could be found enjoying a nice cocktail at his favorite restaurants, finding peace after long work days by running the streets of Raleigh, working on home renovations, always listening to music, and enjoying life to its fullest with a contagious laugh and amazing whit. Knowing that he would someday retire back to the beach and live in the place he most loved, Sean was frequently in Wilmington on the weekends for his beach time and to always find time for a good laugh with his beloved friends. Please join us for a celebration of Sean's life at Shell Island Resort, 2700 North Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach, NC on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The , 55 W Wacker Dr, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2019