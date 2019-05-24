|
SENIE AMANDA DEITZ BLUME Senie Amanda Deitz Blume, 66, died in her home on Thursday, May 16th, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA on June 24th, 1952, she eventually settled in Wilmington, NC with the love of her life, Carl Blume, who preceded her in death. She loved working outside, crafting, and spending time with her family and her best friend, Linda Whiteman. She is survived by her two daughters, Chelse Nicole Blume and Sarah Aileen Blume, her father-in-law Boyce Alfred Blume, sister Jean Whitman, brother Gaither Deitz, and her cat Genki, along with innumerable nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at her home at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 25th.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2019