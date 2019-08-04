Home

SERGEANT CHARLES (CHUCK) RAY SEEKFORD Sergeant Charles (Chuck) Ray Seekford, age 75 died in Gladys, Virginia on July 31, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1944 to the late Mr. George and Mrs. Audrey Seekford in Luray, Virginia. Graveside funeral services with military rites will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Falling River Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at [email protected] Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019
