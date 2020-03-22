|
SHARON ELIZABETH AUTRY Sharon Elizabeth Autry, age 60, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born in Guilford County on December 19, 1959, the daughter of John Elbert Johnson and Evelyn Elizabeth Rich Johnson. Sharon is survived by her husband Jackie and son Joshua W. Autry; brothers Eddie Johnson and his wife Sharon and Randy Johnson and his wife Cindy. She was predeceased by her parents. Aside from the love she had for her husband, her family and her cat "Jazzie", Sharon loved her work and the people she worked with. She loved her friends and enjoyed nothing more than spending her free time at the beach. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date and will be announced. You may share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020