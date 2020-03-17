Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
White Funeral and Cremation Service
SHARON FAYE LODICO Sharon Lodico, 70, of Supply passed away on March 10, 2020. Sharon was born to Benjamin Lodico and Irene Kaminska Lodico in Boston, NY on May 15, 1949. Sharon completed her nursing degree at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse in varying capacities until her retirement in 2010. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Lodico; and the love of her life, Chester Cartwright. Sharon is survived by her sons, JJ Dell of Fayetteville, NC and Jason Dell of the home; brother Paul Lodico of Albany, NY; nieces, Tamra Lodico and Marla Lodico-Wood (Jeff); nephews, Scott Lodico (Lisa), Todd Lodico (Jan), Christopher Lodico, and Mark Lodico (Sarah). No services or visitation will be held though condolences may be sent to the home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Brunswick County Animal Services. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020
