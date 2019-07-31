|
|
SHARON J CAPPS Sharon J. Capps was born in Hagerstown, Maryland in 1943. She was the daughter of Jean and Ralph Winters from Calvert, Maryland. Shari passed away in Hampstead, NC on July 18, 2019 at the age of 75. Shari enjoyed her church community at her favorite place Wesleyan United Methodist Church. She had integrated into the Pender county community as a volunteer Shari received the Governor's' Award for volunteer services by Governor Roy Cooper In 2018 and was recognized by Barbara Mullins for her participation with Meals on Wheels for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in the same year. She is survived by her husband Leo G. Capps Services to be held at Andrews Funeral home Hampstead NC on August 3, 2018 at 11 o'clock with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Please visit https://www.andrewsmortuary.com/ for details. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019