SHARON JORDAN ROBERTSON Sharon Jordan Robertson peacefully passed away on June 10, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. She had battled both cancer and PSP (progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy) for the last few years. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William L. Robertson (Larry) and her two beloved sons, William J. and Wesley L. Robertson of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Dalilah Baye Robertson and a number of nieces and nephews. Sharon moved to Wilmington with Larry in 1980 and has been a member of St. James Episcopal Church where she was very active. She was a Stephens Minister while actively serving the Parish. Sharon was very active in the Wilmington area Tennis community both with with the Volvo and USGS Tennis leagues. Her teams made NC State finals several times. She was a member of Cape Fear Country Club for many years. She also helped begin a Bible Study Group many years ago which is still active today. Sharon was an unbelievably wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and Christian. Her memory will live in the hearts of her husband, sons and her many friends forever. Sharon's ashes will be interred in the St. Francis Garden at St. James Episcopal Church. Memorial service 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 10 at St James Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please, please make contributions to St. James Episcopal Church, Lower Cape Fear Hospice or a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 15, 2019