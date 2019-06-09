|
SHARON WAITE Sharon "Sam" Waite passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on June 4 , 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 73. Born Sharon Crusinberry in Des Moines, Iowa on April 22, 1946 Sam grew up in Dallas. She lived in many places, but Wilmington was her true home. She was incredibly creative and was a marvelous photographer and decorator, always in the middle of a project. She was an office nurse for many years before she had to retire after numerous battles with cancer. Fifteen years ago several doctors gave her six months to live, but strong-willed as she was, she declared that it was simply not acceptable, to the surprise only of those who didn't know her. She is survived by her loving partner, care-giver and best friend Joe Seme, her brother Jim Crusinberry, her loving daughter Jennifer Smith and beautiful grand-daughters Sofia, Emmy and Lila, and her incredible son Todd Waite and his wife Stephanie, as well as her two beloved dogs, Tilly and Nellie. Sam's real passion was gardening, and her beautiful garden next to the marsh around Hewlett's Creek was truly her "Happy Place." Digging in the dirt was her real therapy. By now she is in a wonderful place where she'll probably meet Claude Monet, whose garden at Giverny she and Joe visited on a ramble around Europe. She'll probably let him know if he puts too much water on the geraniums and maybe not enough on the roses. And knowing Sam, she'll make sure that he listens. Sam was not only a beautiful woman with a gorgeous smile, but more than that, she was a beautiful person with a kind and gentle spirit. She was well-loved and she will be missed by all who knew her. Smile when you think of her. She would like that. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory to offset the considerable medical expenses incurred can be made to tmcfunding.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019