SHEILA HORRELL GROVES Sheila Horrell Groves of Castle Hayne, NC, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 3, 2019. Sheila attended Fellowship Baptist Church. Sheila was born February 5, 1965, in Wilmington, to Jimmy and Sandra Horrell. Sheila was married to Darrell Groves of Castle Hayne for 32 years. The devotion and love that Darrell and Sheila shared was an example of true love to all who knew them. Sheila was a graduate of Wilmington Christian Academy in 1983 and worked nineteen years for Pearls Seafood. She later worked at J.C. Penney and often talked about the friendships she had made there. For those who knew Sheila knew that she was an individual who touched many lives. Sheila was an organ donor recipient and always had a desire to give back. Those in need never went without because of Sheila's heart for others. Whether it was donating to hospitals or individuals, if there was a need, Sheila made sure it was taken care of. Preceding her in death is her goddaughter, Annie Morgan McLeod, and brother-in-law, Wayne Lowery. Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Darrell, and parents, Jimmy and Sandra Horrell, is her sister, Barbara (Wayne) of Winnabow, brother, Jimmy (Sharon) of Watha, sister, Joyce (Stephen) of Raleigh and dearest friends, Karon and Bill McLeod of Wilmington; fifteen loved nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews. Words alone cannot describe the loss our hearts feel, but knowing that Sheila is fully healed and in the presence of Jesus gives comfort to all who miss her. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, June 10, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Arnold Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made online or by mail to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019