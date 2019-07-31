|
|
SHEILA JEAN FAIRCLOTH Sheila Jean Faircloth, age 67, of Wilmington passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on March 26, 1952 to the late Dennis and Barbara Stutler. Sheila met the love of her life Clyde E. Faircloth Jr. when she was sixteen. They were together for many happy years, prior to Clyde's passing. Sheila worked at Corning for many years. Everyone will remember her giving nature. Sheila would open her home to anyone in need and was willing to give them the shirt off her back. Her family was everything to her, and she doted on her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her ; husband, Clyde E. Faircloth, Jr.; and sister Sharon Kendall. Left to remember her are sons, Clyde E. "Buddy" Faircloth, III and his wife Wendy and Benjamin Scott Faircloth and his wife Melissa; daughter, Jennifer Wissman and her husband Jay; brothers, Gary Stutler and Dennis Cleveland "Bub" Stutler, III and his wife Karen; sister, Lisa Flowers and her husband Raymond; grandchildren, Haley, Luke, Nickolas, Chanel, Benji, and Selah; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved bothers and sisters-in laws. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC. Please share condolences with the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019