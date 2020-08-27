SHEILA M. SAKLAD My wife Sheila McGuire Saklad was born in Washington on September 17, 1942. Her father, William Province McGuire ("Billy") was the Doctor on a Navy ship in the South Pacific. Thus, her mother, Dorothy Robinson McGuire ("Dottie") and Sheila were living in Bethesda, Maryland. Sheila was formally raised in Winchester, VA and was a proud southerner. Carter Braxton was in her lineage. He was one of the signers of our Constitution, and, like many of those perceived traitors, died destitute at his farm. Her great uncle, Hunter Holmes McGuire was General Stonewall Jackson's personal physician, and General Jackson died in Hunter's arms. Robert E. Lee was a close friend of her great grandfather. Sheila's family of doctors founded the University of Virginia College of Physicians and Surgeons. Few knew any of this from quiet and polite Sheila. All I know is that not a penny came from any of this to Sheila Sheila's Number 1 value was "Family First". She was an outstanding listener throughout her life. That is an increasingly very rare trait. Sheila listened intently to grandkids, kids, daughters-in- law and her many friends, but rarely to me, her husband of 54 years on August 13th, almost 2 weeks ago!!! Sheila was definitely a cheerleader for our grandchildren Zack Tucker (age 24), Hanna Avery (age 21), Talia Quinn (age 19), and Ella Ruth ( age 16). Sheila has been a loyal advocate plus a quiet and strong presence as needed for our son Dan Jr. ( age 53) and his wife Diana plus our son Hunter ( age 51) and his wife Karen. Again, Family First. A second love and value for Sheila was travel. Trips included 64 countries and 49 states. We had family trips including all 3 generations both in the USA and abroad. We met my sister, Barbara Saklad Moran, her deceased husband Tom, her son David, and her daughter Karen Moran then and now Faulhaber in Jackson Hole for a week or more. No Sheila Saklad remembrance would be complete without mentioning cooking. Sheila loved to cook, was interested in basic and exotic recipes, and was most comfortable in the kitchen. She dominated and supervised often with a wooden spoon in her hand. Said another way, Dan and Hunter had high standards at a very early age, and both are excellent cooks. Dan's business Whisk offers cooking classes and kitchenware. Hunter uses many sophisticated techniques and recipes, all of which "pan out". As for her 78 year old kid, once again he receives a "gentlemen's C" plus a yellow ribbon for effort!!! Sheila loved dogs throughout her life. Each, of course, passed away too soon. Our West Highland Terrier Duffy died in 2015, and he must be mentioned as the favorite for both of us. He was just "a wee bit" spoiled. To get very serious, Sheila was diagnosed with the highest stage of Multiple Myeloma 8 plus years ago, fought gallantly for many years, knew that in our generation her disease was not curable, and we both prayed every day that our grandkids or great grandkids would see a cure. Sheila and I were adamant that Sheila never received pity for her increasingly severe pain, and she fought her battle with dignity, grace, and quiet determination. Duke second opinions and a 1 month 24/7 Bone Marrow stem cell transplant resulted in remission until 2015, then more chemo, and ups and downs until August 22, 2020. We want to particularly thank Dr. Dean Meisel for his diagnosis and quick action as my teammate in 2012. Sheila called extremely capable Dr. Andy Schreiber her third son because he fought her 8 year battle with Sheila and me every step of the way. Both of these doctors and many more aided Sheila throughout her journey. Sheila was a nurse as was her mother, both educated at Columbia's school of nursing in NYC. We love nurses and want to thank all nurses, support staff, and others in the Zimmer infusion room plus elsewhere. Ditto for the Wilmington Life Care Center/ Hospice nurses, doctors, and support personnel. They were superb beyond expectations of excellence. So, in lieu of flowers and totally optional, we wish donations to go to four cancer related charities— (1) the Zimmer Cancer Center in the NHRMC in Wilmington, NC, (2) Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Wilmington, (3) Our Brain Tumor Research Fund at the Children's Cancer Research Fund in Minneapolis, and (4) St. Jude in Memphis, TN. (5) Finally, you can opt for "any charity of your choice
". Sheila, I and our sons agreed to all these choices. All we wish for is charitable giving to the extent of anybody's resources. You can google any of these charities and find contacts, addresses, and other facts. I know specific people to email or call in all 4 organizations. Clearly, they will be more than happy to help you. We will have a private cremation at the Kenan Chapel in the Landfall Memorial Garden at 10 am on September 15, 2020 followed by a " Celebration of Sheila's Life" at The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, NC at 10:30 am. The minister for both ceremonies will be Pastor Pat Rabun, a friend and spiritual leader for both Sheila and myself. Then, at a date to be determined given the Coronavirus, I will have a second "Celebration of Life" at the Country Club of Landfall in October, 2020 or April 2021 or ???? For all of this, please "stay tuned" for subsequent emails from me!!!! In closing, Sheila Saklad was my very best friend for 56 years and will FOREVER be the "love of my life and girl of my dreams". God Bless Sheila. Dan