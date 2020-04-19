|
SHELBA ROWE BRYANT Shelba Jean Rowe Bryant 82 of Leland left this life for her new one on April 16, 2020. Shelba was born in Richlands, Virginia on August 4, 1937. She remained in Virginia until she married A.C. Bryant, Jr. in December of 1953. They moved to Wilmington and have remained in the area since that time. Most of the time residing in Leland, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 1/2 years, A.C. Bryant, Jr. and her grandson Zachary A. Desjarlais. She is survived by her daughter Diana (Charles) Nash of Rocky Point, NC and her son Ben Bryant of the home. Granddaughters Shannon Boney of Hampstead, NC, Sarah (Tyler) Gatlin and Rebekah Bryant of the home and Jennifer (Jason) Booth of Leland, NC and great grand children, William Reynolds of Hampstead, NC, Lily Gatlin of the home, and Aaron and Emily Booth of Leland, NC. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC. We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their loving and uncompromising care. While we mourn the loss of a wonderful, loving woman, we rejoice knowing Mama and Daddy are together for eternity. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020