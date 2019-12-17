|
SHELBY FLORENCE WASHBURN TAYLOR Shelby Florence Washburn Taylor of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, December 06, 2019 at the age of 80. Florence was born on January 12, 1939 in Madison, NC. She was the older daughter of Charlie and Myrtle Payne Washburn. She attended and graduated from New Hanover High School. On June 12th, 1957, she married her sweetheart, George Wilbur Taylor. The couple had four children, that remember Florence as a loving mother that encouraged them to pursue their goals. Florence worked for New Hanover Memorial Hospital as a radiology librarian until her retirement in 2009. Florence loved reading and was accomplished at sewing and often made beautiful articles of clothing. Florence was a lifelong dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in a variety of callings. She was a great Mother and Grandmother. She loved her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Florence is survived by her children, Susan Rosas-Moreno (Jesus); George Taylor, Jr. (Kathleen); Jeffrey Taylor (Debra); Sonya Garvey (Marvin) and eight grandchildren, Nathan Garvey, Paco (Tania) Rosas-Moreno, Laura (Shawn) Taylor, Jennifer (Lonnie ) Helms, Jonathan Taylor, Linda Rosas-Moreno, Jeffrey (Tess ) Taylor, Jr., Taylor Rosas-Moreno; 10 great-grandchildren, her sister, Charlene Washburn (Dennis) McFayden, her niece, Deanna (Lee) Steffensen and grand-niece, Brianah . She is preceded in death by her husband, George Taylor, Sr. and her parents, Charlie and Myrtle Washburn. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Florence's life. The funeral will take place on December 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 514 South College Road in Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 17, 2019