SHELVY JEAN SCHIAVONE Shelvy Jean Schiavone, 82, of Wilmington, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 28, 1937, in Wilmington, NC, to the late Clyde Blake and Mary Wood Blake. Shelvy loved to play bingo! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Sturtz; sister, Chellie Brennan and brother, Clyde "Bubba" Blake. Survivors include her sons, Kenny Schiavone, Steven Schiavone, Randal Schiavone, Mark Schiavone and Paul Schiavone; nine grandchildren; sisters, Dot Marks, Arlene Hazzard and Sharon McFey; niece, Patricia Speck and nephew, Joe Brennan. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Silver Lake Baptist Church, 4715 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC 28412. A reception will be held following the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Lake Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019