|
|
SHERRI ANN TOOMES Sherri Ann Toomes, age 62, a Randolph County native, gained her angel wings to make her grand entrance into heaven while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She valued her family from her deepest core , and all who had the privilege of meeting her came to love and cherish her dearly. Professionally, Sherri began in Wilmington as a bookkeeper for Dean Gutch for over 15 years. This led to her devoting over a decade to another company, Newsome Hardwood Flooring, owned by Monty Newsome, where she worked as an office manager in the Wilmington and Southport locations. Sherri considered Dean Gutch, Monty Newsome, and all employees at Newsome Hardwood Flooring as a second family. Sherri was proceeded in death by her parents, George "Buck" Toomes and Rebecca Toomes, siblings Rusty Toomes, Paula Butts, and Jerry "Jock" Toomes. She is survived by siblings Tim Toomes and Renee Toomes and by her loving children Stanley Spencer and Tiffany Albright. Her legacy also entails her grandchildren, Jasmine Spencer, Caitlin Spencer, Carlie Spencer, Madison Spencer, Tristen Spencer, and Lua Star Chantal Albright. Sherri will also be missed deeply by her devoted and loving partner, Charles "Ed" Little and all of their canine companions. Sherri also had a large extended family, which included 10 nieces and nephews, that she always held near and dear to her heart. Known to many as "Anniball", she was the glue that held us all together, and a living angel to any child in need. Sherri will be greatly missed in her death with the same unwavering effort we all gave through loving her in life. All flowers may be sent to Ridge Funeral Home in Asheboro North Carolina. Family will also be receiving guests and services at Ridge Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m and a memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 p.m with burial concluding the memorial service at Randolph Memorial.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 21, 2019