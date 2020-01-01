|
SHERRY LYNN TARBUSH Sherry Lynn Ruff Tarbush, 65, of Bolivia, NC, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1954 in Lenoir, NC to Mary Frances Davis Ruff and William Joseph Ruff, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Torbush. Surviving is her husband of 46 years, John Wayne Tarbush; one daughter, Kayla Renea Torbush; four siblings, Rebecca McDowell (Walter), Jaunita Skipper (Lex), Allen Ruff (Robin), and Michael Ruff (Kim). A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour and after the service at the residence. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 1, 2020