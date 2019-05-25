Home

Sherry Powell Weaver

Sherry Powell Weaver Obituary
SHERRY POWELL WEAVER Sherry Powell Weaver, 66, of Wilmington, died May 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was born December 7, 1952 in Wilmington and grew up in Magnolia, NC. Sherry graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, with a degree in social work. Sherry was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church for over 30 years where she served as Presbyterian Women moderator, Deacon, Elder, and many other capacities. Sherry was also a member of the Cape Fear Garden Club for 17 years. She was employed at Protocol for 17 years and worked part time at her husband's optometry practice. Sherry is proceeded in death by her parents, James Alvin Powell and Lela Powell. Sherry is survived by her husband Dr. Edward Weaver; her son Matthew Stokley, and his fiancée Anne Markwith; her brother "Rock" Powell; and nephews Justin Powell (wife Rachel Powell) and Ryan Powell (wife Jenna Powell). A service of witness to resurrection will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. A reception in Gilmour Hall will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church (125 South 3rd Street, Wilmington NC 28401). Condolences may be sent to www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 25, 2019
