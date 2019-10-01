|
SHERYL "SHERRY" VALENTINE Sherry Valentine, age 75 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Sherry was born in Bay City, Michigan to the late Norman Elmer Frederick and Lillian Ballor Frederick. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Lynne Valentine and Thomas Humphrey; one son, Keith Valentine and wife Angie; two grandchildren, Cara Baird and Kason Valentine; and one great-granddaughter, Bella Baird. Sherry was a professional Hair Stylist in Wilmington for many years, she made many friends and customers through the years. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association. Sherry was a member of the Dixieland Society of the Lower Cape Fear Jazz Band for many years. A memorial gathering will be 6 to 8 Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019