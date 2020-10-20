1/1
Shirley Ann Grogan Bateman
SHIRLEY ANN GROGAN BATEMAN Shirley Ann Grogan Bateman, age 70, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. She was born on April 8, 1950 in Reidsville, NC to the late William Howard Grogan and Hazel Nuckles Grogan. Shirley was a strong and loving woman. She was very artistic and had a natural affinity and talent for painting, sewing and basket making. Shirley was a very giving and kind person. She had a great sense of humor and was attentive to all. Shirley served with the Christian Clown Ministry and used her skills at nursing homes, schools, hospitals and church functions. Her work provided a chance for people to get together, have hope, smile, laugh and have opportunities to meet new friends and form new relationships. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by many. Shirley is survived by her husband of 52 years, Reverend Wayne Bateman; son, Kevin Bateman; daughters, April St. Clair and husband, Gary, and Kimberly Warnstaff and husband, Randy; sisters, Carol Burke and husband, David, and Linda Gilley and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Ryan St. Clair and wife, Amanda, Robbie St. Clair, Chaz Warnstaff, Zakari Warnstaff, Raleigh Warnstaff, Cameron Bateman, Liam Bateman and Lillian Bateman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, James Grogan. Charitable contributions in honor of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at lifecare.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
