|
|
SHIRLEY CLAYTER O'NEAL Shirley Clayter O'Neal, born April 2nd, 1932, age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Shirley grew up in Delco. Shirley's passion was her family. Her interests included shopping, crossword puzzles, baseball, Carolina basketball, and Hershey kisses. Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Donna Beck (Vernon) and Gloria Formy-Duval (Charles). Preceded in death by husband Benjamin Donald O'Neal and granddaughter Dawn Bordeaux. Shirley preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Retha Clayter, her brother Elwood, Billy, Horton, Sonny Clayter and Horace, sister Hilda Muse. One living sister, Betty Hagood of Delco. Survived by grandchildren, Amber (Travis) Wilkins, Charles "Bubba" (Karen) Formy-Duval, and Scott Beck. Great Grandchildren Reid (Erica) Bordeaux, Haily (Jake) Bordeaux, Trae Wilkins, Rylan Bordeaux, Jerome Beck, and special great-granddaughter Anna Formy-Duval. Great-great grandson, Carter Bordeaux. Surviving sisters-in-law are Sue and Linda Clayter; other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Thanks to her special caregivers Ricky and Kim. Visitation will be 2 pm, an hour before the services at the church. Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 3 pm Monday, March 16, 2020, at New Life Community Church 107 Maultsby Street, Whiteville, NC. 28472 Burial will be located at the Delco cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles (Bubba) Formy-Duval, Scott Beck, Reid Bordeaux, Trae Wilkins, Rylan Bordeaux, and Jerome Beck. Honorary pallbearer will be Jared Little. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2020