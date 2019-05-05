Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Shirley Eason
Shirley Eason

Shirley Eason Obituary
SHIRLEY EASON Shirley Ann Eason, 84, of Riegelwood died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Wilmington on February 12, 1935 to Allen Joseph and Thelma Godwin Eason, whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Jerry Eason, nephews; David Eason, Jerry Don Eason Sr., niece Karen Collette. A memorial service will be held 2pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Union Grove Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2019
