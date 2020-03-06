Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Camp United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Camp United Methodist Church
Shirley Jean Lott


1937 - 2020
Shirley Jean Lott Obituary
SHIRLEY JEAN LOTT Shirley Jean Lott, 82, of Supply, NC died March 4, 2020. Born in Wilmington, NC on August 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Lott and Sheula Lewis Lott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Freddie Lott, and her sister Lillian Ann Lott Stanley. Surviving are her daughters Kimberly Simmons Galloway (Joey) and Kelly Simmons Barefoot (Poli) all of Supply. Granddaughters Kasey Galloway McGougan (Zack), Lauren Winfree, Taylor Galloway Thompson (Derrick), Anna Barefoot Saunders (Chad), and Mary Boyd Barefoot. Great grandchildren, Jax, Zeb, Hadley McGougan and Declan Thompson. A special niece, Sheila Stanley Roberson (Louis) and dear friend Nedrea Williams. Shirley was well known in the Shallotte area after working for nearly thirty years for Dr. Ben Ward. She was a member of Boones Neck Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Camp United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00am. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Camp United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Camp United Methodist Church Journey to Freedom, P.O. Box 776, Shallotte, NC 28459 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, Il 60601. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2020
