SHIRLEY MARGUERITE GRIFFIN She was born August 25, 1926 She passed away yesterday April 28th 2019 at 11:10 am at the Haven House in the Davis Community She was from New Jersey and moved to Wilmington with her husband Jack Griffin about 40 years ago. She had three sons Brad, Reid, and Wade, all are deceased. She survives 3 daughter in laws, Rosanne, Jan and Diana, 6 grandchildren, Marty, Mackenzie, Kyle Lindsey, Teresa and Kevin and 1 great grandchild, Jasmine. She was the owner of a successful wholesale gift business and an active PEO sister. She loved to play golf and travel. She was always positive, thoughtful, and a loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, and friend to all. Shirley will be missed by many, and the beautiful memories of her, will live on forever. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday August 24th at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk located at 2 Fayetteville St W. Wrightsville Beach. 910-256-2819 Shirley's wishes- Memorials may be made to Little Chapel on the Boardwalk
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019