SHIRLEY MAY SMITH NIFONG Shirley May Smith Nifong, long-time resident of Wilmington, NC, and resident of Raleigh, NC, since 2018, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 18, 2020, two days after her 94th birthday. In 2015, she was diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (the variety that non-smokers sometimes develop) and given an expected lifespan of 3-4 months. That prognosis, however, failed to take into account both the professional expertise and care of the medical staffs of New Hanover Memorial & Rex Hospitals and the steadfast resolve (some might say stubbornness) that had served her so well throughout her life. When she learned in 2019 that she had twin great- grandchildren on the way, she was determined to see them before she left this life. They came into this world on January 17, 2020, and although she saw them only in photographs, their arrival freed her from her earthly commitments. Shirley was born on January 16, 1926, in Marion, NC, to George Lazelle Smith and Gladys Shirley Sparger Smith. Her parents were both educators who came from Burke County, NC, and Sullivan County, TN, respectively. The family eventually moved to Durham, NC, where Shirley graduated from high school. After completing two years at Louisburg College, she enrolled in the nursing school at Duke University, from which she graduated in 1947. It was while Shirley was at Duke that, as a last-minute substitution on a blind date, she met Julius Lee "Bill" Nifong, also a Duke student scheduled to graduate in 1947. It was in that year, following their graduations, that they were married in York Chapel on the Duke campus. They moved to Wilmington, NC, where Bill became employed as an agent with the U.S. Treasury's ATU (predecessor of the ATF). After their first two sons were born in Wilmington, they moved to Rockingham, NC, where their daughter and third son were born. The family returned to Wilmington in 1961 and bought a house on Forest Hills Drive where Shirley lived until she came to Raleigh. After Bill died in 1967 at the age of only 43 from the painful and protracted ordeal of bone cancer, she raised her children by herself until the youngest was far enough along in school that she could reenter the work force. She then served as office manager for Wilmington Surgical Associates until her retirement at the end of 1994. Throughout her time in Wilmington, Shirley was an active member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, where she served in a variety of roles and capacities, including singing in the Choir for over 50 years. She continued to live a proud and independent life in the family home, moving to Raleigh only when the realities of her medical condition and the travel distance from her children made her stay in Wilmington inadvisable. Shirley is survived by her children, Mike (Cy) and Tim (Jennifer) of Durham, NC, Susan of Raleigh, NC, and Philip (Mary) of High Point, NC; her ten grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren. A small graveside service will be held on February 1, 2020, at Midway United Methodist Church near Lexington, NC. A second service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her church, Fifth Avenue United Methodist in Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to one of her favorite charities: Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church or Mother Hubbard's Cupboard in Wilmington, NC; your local pet shelter or animal rescue organization; or the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 26, 2020