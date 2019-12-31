|
|
SHIRLEY OVERTON LEE Shirley Overton Lee age 84 of Leland passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. Shirley was born in Wilmington on July 31, 1935, to the late Raymond Lee Overton, Sr. and Emma Reynolds Overton. Shirley was the widow of the late Rev. Robert E. Lee, they were married for 66 years. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Lee Overton, Jr. and Charles Malcolm Overton. Shirley is survived by her son, Robert E. Lee, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Nancy Lee Barber and husband Freddie of Jacksonville, NC and Janet Lee Medlin of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was a devout Christian and a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church in Leland. She touched the lives of many while serving in numerous church capacities throughout her years. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gordon Powell officiating the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Community Chapel Baptist Church Robert E. Lee Education Building Fund PO Box 336, Leland, NC 28451. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019