SHIRLEY ROGERS DANCY Shirley Rogers Dancy age 66 of Rocky Point, passed peacefully Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 8, 1953 in Pender County, daughter of the late Ellery Logan and Alice Carpenter Rogers Jr. She is survived by daughter, Mika Walker of Rocky Point; son Richard Christian Jr. and wife Crystal of West Jefferson; five grandchildren, William Logins, Tracy Lee, Nikki Lee, Tommy Christian, and Darius Dancy; seven grandchildren; a brother, Ted Rogers and wife Sylvia; two sister in laws, Joyce Rogers and Faye Rogers; brother in law, Wayne Smithey; special friend Danny Ray Blizzard; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Logan Rogers and Jimmy Rogers, and sister Rowena Rogers Smithey. Shirley was a caring and loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her children, family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at Seagate Cemetery in Wilmington. Reverend Ted Mercer will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 48401
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2019