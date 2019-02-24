|
SHIRLEY WALTERS REYNOLDS Shirley Walters Reynolds of Rocky Point, NC, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born in Hoke County, NC, on June 21, 1926 the daughter of John W. Walters and Addie Blue Walters. For many years, she and her husband operated Swann Enterprises, Inc. and JC Reynolds Builders in Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James C. Reynolds, Jr., her son, James Mark Reynolds, Sr., and her brother, Shelton Walters. She is survived by her son, John Kevin Reynolds of Rocky Point, NC; her daughter in law, Sandra Reynolds of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren, James Mark Reynolds, Jr. and wife Lauren of Stanley, NC, Patrick Reynolds and wife Sarah of Huntersville, NC, and Ashley and John Arnold of Kernersville, NC; and four great grandchildren, Leah and Luke Arnold and Cade and Bennett Reynolds. She was a longtime member of The First Church of the Nazarene in Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2 pm, all at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with Rev. Richard Aylor officiating. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019