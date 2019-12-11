|
SHIRLEY YORK BENTON Shirley York Benton, 82, of Leland died on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Meansville, GA on June 6, 1937 to John and Reno York whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Henry Benton of the home, cousin Raphael Brumbeloe and wife Uldine of Meansvile, GA, and niece Sylvia Prince of Clarendon, NC A visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Goshen Baptist Church. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Goshen Baptist Church with Dr. Barbara Bell officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmtihwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 11, 2019