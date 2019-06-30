Home

Sidney Edwin Veazey

Sidney Edwin Veazey Obituary
SIDNEY EDWIN VEAZEY On September 7, 2018 surrounded by family, "Ed" Veazey passed peacefully in the hospital from pneumonia complications and lung cancer. Born in September 1937 in Wilmington, N.C. son of Sidney Hester and Sallie Dosher Veazey. Adored husband of Joy Galantin Veazey for 56 years. Beloved father of Karen (Joseph Balac), Edwin G."Ted" (Kristin), Ginger (Wes Geertsema), and Warren (Jenna). The loving grandfather of Aidan, Ben, Carl, Dylan, Peter, Devon, Ellie, Joy, Hope, and Peace. He grew up with close friends and maintained those close contacts. He attended schools in Wilmington, N.C., Andover, M.A., and the US Naval Academy class of 1959. Received a PhD in physics from Duke University. Served in nuclear submarines for 7 years. Switched career track to Engineering Duty. He was Deputy Commander of Dahlgren, OIC of White Oak retiring as a Captain after 23 ½ years of service to our country. A 40-year resident of King George, VA. He held several positions with defense companies but found a passion in real estate development and working with his multiple patents. He was a vibrant member of the civic community, was Past President of the Chamber of Commerce, helped form the K.G. County Historical Society, active in Lions Club and MOAA. As a real Estate developer, he developed Monmouth Village, Cleydael (saved the historic house), Peppermill Estates and Eagle Bay on the Potomac. He was passionate about energy conservation and the use of solar and wind energy. A memorial service was held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in King George, VA. His cremated remains were inurned at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD on October 4th, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The King George County Historical Society, PO Box 424, King George, VA 22485.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019
