SILVEY ANN PRESSON ROBINSON After a brief illness, Silvey Ann Presson Robinson went to be with her Lord on October 29, 2019. Silvey was born in Wilmington, NC on February 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Risden Tyler and Lallie Baird Presson. Silvey and Lt. Cecil Robinson (US Army) were married on September 11, 1941. God called Cecil home in August, 2007. Silvey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Risden Tyler Presson, Jr. and Kendrick Benton Presson, grandchildren Capt. Benton C. Zettel (USAF) and Jessica Brown Woodruff. She leaves behind four daughters: Esta R. Zettel (Norman), Joan C. Robinson, Frances R. Telman (Wayne), Nancy R. Brown (Jeffery) and very special niece Linda Robinson. Surviving grandchildren are Matthew J. and Nathan T. Zettel, Heather Ross Burgess and David B. Brown. Silvey is also survived by nine great grandchildren. Silvey was a 1939 graduate of New Hanover High School. She attended Women's College in Greensboro, NC (UNCG) and, in later life, the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). During World War II Silvey worked in the accounting department of the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company. After World War II she concentrated her life on raising her family and being a homemaker. As her four daughters grew and left home, she returned to the workforce. She was employed as Supervisor of Manufacturing Accounting at the Babcock and Wilcox Company. During retirement Silvey and Cecil traveled extensively. As season ticket holders, their travels included innumerable football weekends in their motor home at Cecil's alma mater - Clemson University. Silvey remained a loyal Clemson fan until the very end of life. She was always dressed in orange on game day. God and family were the loves of Silvey's life. Fifth Avenue Methodist Church nurtured her childhood faith. Her faith continued through the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian USA church. Silvey was a Presbyterian Women's Life Member, a deacon and an elder. During her life Silvey positively touched the lives of numerous others. She will be remembered for her loving manner, her charm, her compassion, her love of life and her profound love of God. A memorial service for Silvey will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk is located at 8 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, check memo section: Robinson Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 9, 2019